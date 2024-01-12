



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on 12 Jan 2024, Friday said that India is in the midst of transformation, and all actions of the defence are striving towards indigenization. During his visit to the Delhi campus of Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), CDS Chauhan stressed for a larger collaboration between C-DOT and defence forces for development of futuristic and cutting-edge secured telecom solutions.





Appreciating the research and development efforts of C-DOT’s research community, CDS Chauhan expressed confidence in the nation's ability to protect its communication system and cyber space. C-DOT CEO Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay assured the center’s commitment towards developing state-of-the-art security solutions as per the requirement of Indian Armed Forces.





The Centre showcased indigenously developed advanced security solutions and the ongoing technology programs to CDS Chauhan. Centre for Development of Telematics is a premier Telecom Research and Development centre of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications. The C-DOT is actively working in developing indigenous, secured telecom solutions, for the needs of the country in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of the government.







