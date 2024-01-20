



Indian Coast Guard Ship C-149 conducted MEDEVAC of an Indonesian crew suffering from stomach pain and high fever from an Iranian-flagged vessel MV Wave 47 N miles south-west of Diu on January 19.





"Subsequently, the patient shifted to the hospital for further medical management," the ICG said.





This is not the first time that the Coast Guard has undertaken a rescue mission like this.





Indian Coast Guard (ICG) conducted a rescue operation by deploying hovercrafts from Haldia for the rescue of 182 pilgrims stranded on a grounded ferry near Namkhana, Kakdwip.





The incident occurred in the early hours of January 16, 2024, when the pilgrims were returning from Ganga Sagar Mela after taking a holy dip on Makar Sankranti, and the ferry ran aground due to extremely poor visibility.





"At about 0530 hrs on January 16, a message was received from District Magistrate, South 24 Paraganas, at Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 8 in West Bengal, intimating about the grounding of the ferry at sea near Kakdwip. The ferry vessel, namely MV Swasthya Sathi, was ferrying about 400 pilgrims from Ganga Sagar Mela on Sagar Island to Kakdwip," an official statement issued by the Indian Coast Guard read.





Upon receipt of the information, the operations team of the Coast Guard swung into action and after ascertaining the position, they immediately dispatched two ACVs (Hovercraft) from Haldia and Sagar Island to provide rescue assistance.





Meanwhile, in the first week of January, the Indian Coast Guard Ship C-424 accomplished the medical evacuation of a 70-year-old patient from Afra Bay at the request of the Andaman administration.





The patient had difficulty in breathing and was brought to Campbell Bay for further medical management.





"On the night of 06/ 07 Jan, @IndiaCoastGaurd Ship C-424 undertook Medical Evacuation of a 70 Yrs old patient from Afra Bay, A&C on request of #Andaman administration. Patient was suffering from difficulty in breathing & was brought to #CampbellBay for further medical management," the Indian Coast Guard wrote on 'X'.







