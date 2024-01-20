



Kampala: In a series of bilateral meetings and engagements at the NAM summit in Uganda, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his counterparts from Bolivia, Azerbaijan and Venezuela on Friday.





In his meetings with the leaders, Jaishankar exchanged views on regional, global issues and discussed bilateral relations.





EAM Jaishankar met with the Bahraini Foreign Minister, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and discussed the ongoing developments in the region.





Jaishankar shared on X, "Always good to meet Bahraini FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. Discussed ongoing developments in the region."





Taking to X, Jaishankar also shared about his meeting with Venezuelan FM saying, "Good meeting with Venezuelan FM @yvangil. Discussed our economic, energy and development cooperation. Exchanged views on regional and global issues."





In conversation with his Azerbaijan counterpart, EAM Jaishankar discussed bilateral relations and regional matters.





Jaishankar posted on X, "Met outgoing NAM Chair Azerbaijan's FM @Bayramov_Jeyhun. Discussed our bilateral relationship and exchanged views on regional matters."





Jaishankar held a meeting with Bolivian Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa Lunda and cooperation in development and traditional medicine.





"Pleasure to meet FM of Bolivia Celinda Sosa Lunda Discussed development cooperation, traditional medicine and sustainable lifestyle," Jaishankar posted on X.





Jaishankar also discussed bilateral relations with his Serbian counterpart and posted on X, "Delighted to meet Serbian FM Ivica Dacic. Discussed advancing our time tested bilateral partnership. Exchanged assessments on respective regions."





Earlier today, EAM Jaishankar met Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, on the sidelines of the summit on Friday.





"Meeting of Hon'ble EAM @DrSJaishankar with Rt. Hon'ble Prime Minister of Nepal @cmprachanda on sidelines of 19th NAM Summit," posted the Indian Embassy in Nepal on X.





EAM Jaishankar also shared glimpses of the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, which commenced here on Friday.The foreign minister can be seen meeting various foreign dignitaries participating in the tow-day summit.





Jaishankar who is leading the Indian delegation at the Summit arrived in Kampala on Thursday.





"Arrived in Kampala to represent India at the 19th NAM Summit. Looking forward to engaging colleagues over the coming two days," Jaishankar said in a post on X.





The 19th NAM Summit under Uganda's leadership is being held under the theme 'Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence' and brings together more than 120 developing countries on a platform of crucial historic significance.





The NAM is a forum of 120 countries that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.





India wholeheartedly supports Uganda's theme for NAM and looks forward to engaging with NAM countries. As one of the leading and founding members of NAM, India remains committed to the principles and values of the movement, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.





On the sidelines of the NAM Summit on Thursday, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with counterparts from Egypt and Belarus.





During the meeting, Jaishankar and his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik exchanged views on cooperation between India and Belarus in various sectors.





The two leaders spoke about developments related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Jaishankar took to social media platform X to share insights from the meeting held with Aleinik.





"A useful meeting with Belarusian FM Sergei Aleinik. Exchanged views on India- Belarus cooperation in various fields. Also discussed developments pertaining to the Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar posted on X.





He also held a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry. The two leaders appreciated his assessment of the ongoing conflict in Gaza.





During the meeting, Jaishankar and Sameh Shoukry noted the continued progress of bilateral cooperation between the two nations.





Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "Delighted to meet Egyptian FM Sameh Shoukry. Appreciate his assessment and insights on the ongoing conflict in Gaza. We also noted the continued progress of our bilateral cooperation following the exchange of visits of our leaders in 2023."





In Kampala, Jaishankar also met Maldivian foreign minister Moosa Zameer and the two ministers exchanged views on the ongoing high-level discussions on the withdrawal of Indian military personnel. They further held discussions to expedite the completion of ongoing development projects in the Maldives and cooperation within SAARC and NAM.





Jaishankar met Angolan Foreign Minister Tete Antonio and held discussions on the expanding collaboration between India and Angola as well as broader India-Africa cooperation.





"Good meeting with Angolan FM @amb_tete. Discussed the expanding India-Angola and India-Africa cooperation. Also spoke about cooperation in multilateral fora. Thanked him for extending visa-free arrangement for Indian nationals," said Jaishankar in a post on X.







