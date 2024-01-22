



New Delhi: Amid the recent drone attacks by suspected Houthi rebels in the Red Sea and the deployment of Pakistan vessels along the Indian coastline, the Indian Navy is working around the clock to keep the waters safe. Ministry of External Affairs of India informed that the Navy is patrolling the area making sure that the nation’s economic interests are not impacted. “On the question of the Red Sea and discussion in Iran when the External Affairs Minister had visited."







"You would have seen he made a detailed joint press statement while he was there. This issue of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, the violence there, and the destabilized nature of things there were discussed."





"We are deeply concerned about the whole situation. It does impact not just us, but it's an important shipping lane for not just India, but for the world. So we have our interests there which are being impacted. But at the same time, we have the Indian Navy, which is patrolling the area. They're trying to secure the sea lanes and do their best so that our economic interests are not impacted,” informed MEA Spokesperson Jaiswal while addressing a presser in New Delhi on January 18.





