



The Indian Navy marked its presence in the Pacific, on January 9th, 2024, with the arrival of a P-8I aircraft at Guam, USA. This deployment signals the navy’s participation in the fourth edition of Ex Sea Dragon 24, an Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) exercise spearheaded by the US Navy.





Strengthening Regional Cooperation:





Ex-Sea Dragon 24 fosters collaboration and interoperability among the navies of the US, Australia, South Korea, Japan, and India. The exercise aims to refine coordination and communication through professional interactions both on the ground and in the air, as per the Indian Navy’s official statement.





Testing Maritime Prowess





The exercise puts various aircraft through their paces in tracking both simulated and live underwater targets. This allows participating nations to exchange expertise and enhance their ASW capabilities. Besides the Indian Navy’s P8I, other aircraft featured in Ex Sea Dragon 24 include:





Building On Collaboration





This participation in Ex Sea Dragon 24 comes on the heels of the Indian Navy’s involvement in the La Perouse multilateral cooperation exercise hosted by France in March 2023. This Bay of Bengal exercise brought together seven nations, including India, Australia, Canada, France, Japan, the US, and the UK, to bolster maritime security and interoperability. The Indian Navy contributed its indigenous guided missile frigate INS Sahyadri and fleet tanker INS Jyoti to La Perouse.





Highlighting Significance





The La Perouse exercise involved complex naval operations like replenishment at sea, surface warfare drills, anti-air and air-defence exercises, cross-deck helicopter operations, and tactical manoeuvres. The Indian Navy emphasized the value of such exercises in fostering seamless maritime cooperation among participating nations.





Investing In Capabilities





India’s commitment to maritime preparedness was further affirmed in September 2023 with the announcement of acquiring six additional P-8I ASW and maritime surveillance aircraft from the US, reported by ANI news agency. These versatile aircraft play a crucial role in conducting surveillance operations across various areas of interest, including the high-altitude regions of the Ladakh sector. Notably, the P-8I aircraft provided critical surveillance during the Doklam crisis, revealing Chinese military build-up along the Sikkim-Bhutan border.





Embracing The Future





The Indian Navy’s participation in Ex Sea Dragon 24 underscores its proactive approach to strengthening maritime partnerships and refining its ASW capabilities. This ongoing collaboration with leading naval powers serves to elevate India’s position as a key player in ensuring regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. As the nation invests in acquiring advanced technology and actively engages in international exercises, it demonstrates its unwavering commitment to safeguarding its maritime interests and contributing to a peaceful and prosperous future for the region.







