



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will deliver at least six TEJAS MK-1A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) to the Indian Air Force (IAF) by March 2026, following significant delays primarily caused by the late supply of F404 engines from US defence major GE Aerospace.





The delivery schedule slippage for the TEJAS MK-1A variant became a major concern, prompting Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh to publicly express his dissatisfaction and urge HAL to expedite production.





HAL Chairman and Managing Director D K Sunil clarified that the delay stemmed solely from GE Aerospace’s inability to deliver the engines on time. As of June 2025, HAL had six aircraft ready for delivery but could not proceed due to the absence of engines. GE was originally expected to supply 12 engines in 2023, but only one had been received by mid-2025.





The delay was attributed to global supply chain disruptions, particularly those arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the loss of experienced engineers at GE, which created cascading bottlenecks in production.





GE Aerospace has since committed to delivering 12 F404-IN20 engines by the end of the current fiscal year, with deliveries resuming from July 2025. This will enable HAL to deliver the jets to the IAF and operationalise its first TEJAS MK-1A squadron by year-end. HAL aims to produce 16 jets in the coming year, contingent on a steady flow of engine supplies from GE.





The TEJAS MK-1A is a single-engine, multi-role fighter aircraft designed for air defence, maritime reconnaissance, and strike missions. It features advanced radar, electronic warfare suites, and a wide array of missiles, making it a potent platform for the IAF. The Mk-1A is intended to replace the ageing MiG-21 fleet, addressing the IAF’s declining squadron strength, which has dropped to 31 against a sanctioned strength of 42.





The Indian Ministry of Defence signed a ₹48,000 crore contract in February 2021 for 83 TEJAS MK-1A jets and is in the process of procuring an additional 97 aircraft for around ₹67,000 crore. The successful induction of these jets is critical for bolstering the IAF’s combat capabilities.





In addition to the TEJAS program, HAL recently secured a major contract to supply 156 Prachand Light Combat Helicopters to the Indian military, with deliveries expected to begin in 2028. The Prachand is India’s first indigenously designed and developed combat helicopter capable of operating at altitudes above 4,500 metres.





HAL’s leadership remains optimistic that, with engine supply issues resolved, the company will meet its delivery commitments and support the IAF’s modernisation drive. Interest in the TEJAS jet has also been expressed by several foreign countries, and HAL is engaged in discussions for potential exports.





