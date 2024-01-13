



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Diplomatic Advisor to President of France, Emmanuel Bonne, on Friday and discussed India-France convergence on multiple issues and shared perspectives on global developments.





The EAM further said that he is looking forward to French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to India for Republic Day.





"Glad to meet Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Adviser to President of France. Spoke about strong India-France convergence on multiple issues. Also shared perspectives on global developments of mutual concern. Look forward to President @EmmanuelMacron's State visit for #RepublicDay," Jaishankar posted on X.





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar, in a significant diplomatic encounter, expressed delight at meeting the United States Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Katherine Tai in Delhi on Friday. The meeting focused on the substantial progress in bilateral trade between India and the United States in recent years.





United States Trade Representative Tai arrived in New Delhi to co-chair the 14th ministerial-level meetings of the United States-India Trade Policy Forum with Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.





Meanwhile, French President Macron has confirmed his visit as Chief Guest at Republic Day celebrations





"At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, President of France, will be visiting India as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations," the MEA said in a statement.





India and France share a high degree of convergence on a range of regional and global issues as strategic partners.





Notably, this is the sixth time a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations here in the national capital.





Before Macron, former French Prime Minister Jacques Chirac was the Chief guest on India's Republic Day celebrations in 1976 and 1998, as were former Presidents Valery Giscard d'Estaing, Nicolas Sarkozy, and Francois Hollande in the years 1980, 2008 and 2016, respectively.







