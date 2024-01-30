MEITY Has Chosen Abyom's Mobile Engine Testing Facility For Commercialization And Scaling Up
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has chosen Abyom's Mobile Engine Testing Facility (METF) for commercialization and scaling up. The government agency is providing a grant to support the project.
Abyom's METF is the first mobile rocket engine testing facility in the Asia Pacific region. It is designed to test engines capable of measuring up to 50 kN thrust force for research and development purposes.
Abyom's mission is to democratize access to space technology. They plan to broaden the applications of their launch vehicles and services through the METF, sounding rockets, dual defence tech, and interplanetary transportation.
Abyom on its LinkedIn page stated thus, Celebrating #NationalStartupDay2024! We're thrilled to share that our Abyom Mobile Engine Testing Facility has been chosen by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, MeitY Start-up Hub- Government of India, for commercialization and scaling up with a grant.
Gratitude is in order as our vision and mission have received unwavering support from key Ministries of India - Start-up India, Department of Science and Technology, MeitY Start-up Hub, Ministry Of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India , Start in UP (Official), Defence Research and Development Organisation, ISRO - Indian Space Research Organization. This invaluable backing from the government is a catalyst for our growth trajectory.
