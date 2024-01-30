



The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has chosen Abyom's Mobile Engine Testing Facility (METF) for commercialization and scaling up. The government agency is providing a grant to support the project.





Abyom's METF is the first mobile rocket engine testing facility in the Asia Pacific region. It is designed to test engines capable of measuring up to 50 kN thrust force for research and development purposes.





Abyom's mission is to democratize access to space technology. They plan to broaden the applications of their launch vehicles and services through the METF, sounding rockets, dual defence tech, and interplanetary transportation.





Abyom on its LinkedIn page stated thus, Celebrating #NationalStartupDay2024! We're thrilled to share that our Abyom Mobile Engine Testing Facility has been chosen by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, MeitY Start-up Hub- Government of India, for commercialization and scaling up with a grant.



