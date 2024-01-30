



More than a thousand paratroopers participated in Army's 'Exercise Devil Strike' in North Bengal between January 22 and 27





Kolkata: The Army conducted a training drill, 'Exercise Devil Strike', in North Bengal between January 22 and 27 with the participation of assets of the Air Force too.





Over 1,000 paratroopers from the Eastern Command, along with IAF's GARUDs, participated in the exercise, supported by various aircraft, including Rafale, C-130 Hercules, AN-32, and indigenous ALH helicopters from both branches.





The exercise highlighted the coordination between the Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF), with drills on their integrated approach on a battlefield amid challenging electronic warfare conditions.





The primary objective of the operation was to undertake tasks typically by an airborne force, including aerial deployment of troops, heavy armaments, equipment, and logistical support, as well as the neutralisation of High-Value Targets (HVTs), coordination with advancing ground units, and extraction operations.





Heavy weaponry and equipment were airlifted using the latest Guided Precision Aerial Delivery System (GPADS). Subsequently, the troops conducted drills to eliminate or neutralise targets through direct action, aided by fighter aircraft and attack helicopters targeting spots designated by ground-based para troopers using Laser Target Designators.





Remotely Piloted Vehicles were also employed during action to carry out a Post-Strike Damage Assessment (PSDA) and facilitate re-engagement wherever necessary.





Kicking off with the aerial insertion of specialised troops to secure an airhead within enemy territory through Combat Free Fall (CFF), the exercise then proceeded with the main force deployed via Static Line Jumps.





Upon successful completion of their mission objectives, the para troopers seamlessly linked up with ground forces and practised extraction manoeuvres. In another layer of complexity to the multidimensional exercise, underwater diving teams carried out a diversionary attack near the Teesta Barrage.







