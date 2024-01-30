



Amid the 'India out' campaign in the Maldives, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that at the end of the day, neighbours need each other.





Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu urged the Indian government to withdraw its military personnel from the Maldives.





Amid a diplomatic row that erupted after Maldivian politicians posted derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that neighbours need each other.





On the 'India out' campaign in the Maldives, Jaishankar, during an interaction at IIM-Mumbai, said, "History and geography are very powerful forces. There is no escape from that."





Earlier, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu urged the Indian government to withdraw its military personnel from the Maldives on or before March 15. This was a part of the 'India out' campaign by the Maldives amid a diplomatic row.





Besides, President Muizzu, considered pro-China, has been reviewing bilateral agreements signed with India by the previous regime in the island nation.





Meanwhile, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), an opposition party, has collected signatures needed to initiate a no-confidence motion to launch impeachment proceedings against the Mohamed Muizzu government.





The impeachment motion is likely to be introduced in the Maldives parliament soon.







