



According to media reports, India's government sources have in a stern message stated that Pakistan has no business in the Ram Mandir issue. The government sources also said that India has given space to all religions and that Pakistan has nothing to do with the matter.





Pakistan's foreign office issued a statement on January 22, 2024, condemning the Ram Temple's consecration ceremony. The statement said the ceremony is "indicative of growing majoritarianism" in India.





The Ram Mandir case has been under judicial scrutiny for decades and has gone through all the courts, including the Apex court.





The Ayodhya dispute involves the control of a site that Hindus traditionally regard as the birthplace of their deity Rama. The dispute also involves the history and location of the Babri Masjid mosque at the site.





India said Pakistan should first put its own house in order and focus on the rights of its own population. It's ironic that Pakistan preaches to the world about right and wrong while its population has been denied of freedom, social justice.





Speaking at the UN session on human rights in March 2023, ministry of external affairs under secretary Jagpreet Kaur said Pakistan's focus has been preaching to the world what is right and wrong while its population is denied democracy. "We advise Pakistan to put its own house in order and focus on improving its abysmal record of promotion and protection of human rights of its own population,"







