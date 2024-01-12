



Islamabad: According to the 2024 Henley Global Mobility Report 2024, Pakistan passport finds itself languishing at the fourth spot from the bottom, trailing behind North Korea. With a visa-free score of merely 34, Pakistan ranks ahead of only Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan in terms of passport strength.





As of January 2024, the North Korean passport is ranked 194th in the world. North Korean citizens can travel visa-free to 10 countries, but must apply for a visa to enter the remaining countries.





As per the latest rankings for Q1, the Indian passport remains at the 80th Rank. Last year, the Indian passport had jumped from 87 to 80 and for this year, it hasn't changed. However, the number of visa-free destinations for Indians has increased.





As per the 2024 Rankings, with an Indian passport, travellers can visit up to 62 destinations without a visa. For the 2023 Passport Index, Indians could travel up to 52 destinations without a visa.





In 2022, the Indian passport ranked at the 87th position with no visa needed for around 60 destinations. However, over the past two years, India's ranking has improved.







