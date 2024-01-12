



London: Nine Ministers of Parliament (MP) across various parties from the UK Parliament have expressed support for a motion addressing the human rights situation in Baluchistan, as reported by the Baluchistan Post.





Labour MP John McDonnell tabled the motion on December 19, 2023.





It further appreciated the bravery of Baloch women, who are leading a march to Islamabad in protest against enforced disappearances, abductions, and killings associated with the operations of Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Baluchistan.





Moreover, the motion, titled "Long March in Baluchistan," has received backing from various MPs.





Additionally, co-sponsors included former UK Shadow Minister of Defence Rachael Maskell, Jim Shannon from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Labour MPs Mary Kelly Foy and Nadia Whittome, and Alison Thewliss from the Scottish National Party (SNP), the Baluchistan Post reported.





Meawhile, Chris Stephens from SNP, Apsana Begum from the Labour Party, and Independent MP Jonathan Edwards have also expressed additional support, demonstrating a bipartisan acknowledgement of the Baluchistan issue.





The motion called on the UK government to express its concerns about the violation of fundamental human rights in Balochis tan and the violent attacks on Baloch protesters by the Islamabad police.





The cross-party support from Labour, SNP, and DUP proves to be a crucial step in drawing global attention to the Balochistan issue.





It further signified a rising global concern over the state's reported response to the protests and the broader human rights situation in Balochistan.





Earlier today, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) said that the sit-in against the Baloch genocide continues for the 50th day and added that they have travelled from Turbat to Islamabad not only for the love of their loved ones but to put an end to "dehumanising genocidal policies of the State practised in Balochistan with brute force and violence."





In a post shared on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee said they need the support of people from all backgrounds and regions to unite and stand against the "mighty forces of tyranny" and send a clear message that they are ready to sacrifice everything for the basic right to live and exist. The video and pictures shared by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee showed people participating in the sit-in being held outside the National Press Club in Islamabad.





They also appealed for international support, further claiming that a government-sponsored sit-in, which includes purported members of "state-sponsored death squads," is opposing their demonstration.







