



Hurriyat leader Mohammad Yasin Malik being taken to court by armed forces in New Delhi on May 25, 2022





Jammu: An eyewitness in a special CBI court on Thursday identified Hurriyat leader and JKLF chief Yasin Malik as the main shooter firing at Indian Air Force personnel in Srinagar in 1990, PTI reported.





The incident, which occurred on January 25, 1990, at Rawalpora on the outskirts of Srinagar, resulted in the death of four IAF personnel, including a squadron leader, and left 22 others injured.





Rajwar Umeshwar Singh, a former IAF staffer and a prosecution witness, identified Malik during the court proceedings.





Malik was presented before the court via video from Delhi’s Tihar Jail, where he has been held for several years.





“This is an important development in the case… the prosecution witness has identified Malik as the man behind the shooting,” said Senior Public Prosecutor for CBI Monika Kohli.







