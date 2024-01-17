



New Delhi: In what could be a significant success for indigenous weapon systems, two South American countries have shown interest in the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is also developing rockets that would be able to strike targets at 120 km and 200 km.





The Indian-made Pinaka weapon system is named after the bow of God Shiva and has been developed by the DRDO.





"We have already achieved success in the exports of the Pinaka MBRLs to Armenia. Two South American nations have shown interest in the system seeing its capabilities," defence officials told ANI.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation has also now started working on developing two types of long-range rockets for the systems, including a 120Km and a 200Km strike capability version, they said.





The DRDO would be producing and developing the new rockets with its partners in both private and public sector industries.





The present rockets can strike targets at up to 75-80 Kms.





"The DRDO is now working on the long range rockets which could be fired from the same set of launchers that are already in service with the Indian Army and will help in saving costs," the officials said.





The Pinaka MBRL has been one of the success stories in the indigenous weapon systems developed by the DRDO in partnership with private and public sector units.





While the launcher vehicles are made by the TATA Group and Larsen and Toubro, the rockets are made by the Solar Industries and the Munitions India Limited.





The new rockets' project is also expected to involve private sector firms in development and production.





The rockets have been a huge success in Indian defence forces also as the recently cleared the proposal for the acquisition of two types of these rockets, known as Area Denial Munition Type-2 and Type-3, defence for the Army.





The rockets would be procured by the Indian Army from indigenous sources only and two main contenders include the Economic Explosives Limited of Solar Industries and the Munitions India Limited-- one of the ammunition-producing companies created by the corporatisation of the erstwhile Ordnance Factories, they said.





As part of larger artillery modernisation plans, the army has a requirement of large of regiments of the Pinaka MBRL.





Pinaka regiments of the Indian Army include launchers with automated gun aiming and positioning systems and command posts.







