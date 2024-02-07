



Akasa Air has announced the addition of Srinagar as the 20th destination to its expanding network. Starting March 1, 2024, the airline will operate daily flights between the financial capital - Mumbai and Paradise on Earth - Srinagar catering to the growing air travel demand between these two cities. This network expansion is a significant milestone as it marks the airline’s entry into the state of Jammu and Kashmir, strengthening its domestic presence in the northern part of the country.





Srinagar, often called a ‘Paradise on Earth’, has witnessed a consistent increase in travel demand over the past years. The launch of operations on the route will cater to a blend of business and leisure travellers and will bolster connectivity, trade, and tourism in the region. With this launch, Akasa Air seamlessly connects Mumbai to 13 cities across India.





Commenting on the announcement, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, “We are thrilled to announce operations from Srinagar - our 20th destination in the network. Known for its picturesque mountains and enchanting valleys, Srinagar has witnessed an uptick in domestic and international tourism and our flight launch will further boost economic activity in the region. Akasa Air is in growth mode and has achieved a milestone of adding 20 destinations to our network in just 17 months of operations, becoming the fastest-growing airline in the history of Indian aviation.”





Commenting on the launch, Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience officer, Akasa Air said, “We are super excited to bring the Akasa experience to Srinagar, a city with immense tourism and commercial significance as we expand and strengthen our footprint across the country. Since inception, our industry-leading and customer friendly products and services such as Pets on Akasa and the popular Café Akasa menu backed by our signature Akasa experience have made a positive impact while creating a warm, friendly and inclusive travel experience. As we rapidly expand our network, we look forward to hosting an increasing number of travellers and providing them with a memorable experience.”





