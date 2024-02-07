



A boat from Kuwait entered the Indian waters on Tuesday morning, February 6. The Indian Navy intercepted and brought it to Mumbai's Gateway of India, where it is presently stationed. Three individuals were on board the vessel, which has been identified as Abdullah Sharafat.





The crew members are currently being questioned by a combined team from the Indian Navy, coast guard, and coastal police.





Police said that the incident was being taken with utmost seriousness because of the November 26, 2008, terror attacks when 10 heavily armed Pakistani terrorists hijacked a vessel and landed in the city and murdered hundreds of innocent Indian citizens.





Further, the three persons onboard the vessel are from Tamil Nadu, and nothing suspicious has reportedly been found from them as of now. The authorities have launched a probe into the matter.





