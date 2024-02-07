Pro-Freedom activist Dr Mahrang Baloch addressing her people during a rally in Quetta





London: The pro-freedom Baloch leader and Free Baluchistan Movement President Hyrbyair Marri has urged Baloch people not to participate in Pakistan's elections set to be held on February 8.





He argued that Pakistan's elections only benefit Pakistani politicians and primarily favour Punjab, neglecting the concerns and rights of the Baloch people.





He emphasized the significance of abstaining from voting, stating that it would demonstrate to the world the Baloch rejection of Pakistani occupation and their assertion of their distinct Baloch identity.





Furthermore, he cautioned against the repercussions of the Baloch people's participation, warning that Pakistan would use that against the Baloch struggle and portray it as a voluntary acceptance of Pakistani authority.





This, in turn, could legitimise the exploitation and plunder of Baluchistan's natural resources and the Pakistani state atrocities against Baloch people including killings and enforced disappearances in Baluchistan. However, by refraining from participating in elections, Marri argued that the Baloch people could affirm their detachment from Pakistan and highlight its status as an occupying force on Baloch land.





Hyrbyair Marri said, "We can tell the world that Baloch have nothing to do with Pakistan's sham elections as Pakistan is an occupying state and it illegally annexed Balochistan."





"There are different mediums to defend our rights and regain our independence and not participating in Pakistan's election is one such step that lead us to victory. You staying away from election is as valuable a sacrifice as that of a Baloch activist who practically defends Balochistan against Pakistani state brutalities," Hyrbyair Marri said.





He expressed optimism that the Baloch struggle for independence would prevail and envisioned a future where the Baloch achieve success in their quest for freedom and sovereignty.





"We can prove to the world that Baluchistan Pakistan is not a well-wisher of Baluchistan. Baloch and Punjabi are two different nations. Pakistan came into existence after the breakup of India whereas Baloch have a long history of existing as a sovereign state," he said.















