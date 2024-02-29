

Countries in Middle East and African regions have shown interest in BrahMos missiles. BrahMos boasts both air-launched and ground-launched versions Officials have been actively advocating for the export of BrahMos missiles





With India looking to increase its defence exports, several countries in the Middle East and North African regions are showing keen interest in the ground and air-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.





The BrahMos cruise missile, known for its versatility, has gained significant attention from the Middle East and African nations, sparking interest in various versions of the missile for their fleets, defence officials told India Today TV on Wednesday. Notably, countries in these regions with Sukhoi fighter jet fleets are particularly intrigued by the missile system, they said.





The BrahMos boasts both air-launched and ground-launched versions, making it a sought-after choice for nations eyeing enhanced missile capabilities.





India, having the air-launched version, stands as the only force globally with the capability to deploy a long-range supersonic cruise missile, capable of striking targets beyond 450 kilometers.





The official further said that the Indo-Russian missile system has been offered to Middle Eastern countries expressing interest in acquiring such capabilities. Top Indian officials have been actively advocating for the export of BrahMos missiles to friendly foreign nations, marking a significant strategic move.





Indian government, last week, approved a ₹20,000 crore deal for the BrahMos missile for the Indian Navy. The Cabinet Committee on Security gave the green light for the procurement of more than 200 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and associated equipment for the Indian Navy, enhancing the naval firepower significantly.





The BrahMos missile serves as a pivotal weapon for anti-ship and attack operations on Indian Navy warships, which regularly utilise this sophisticated weapon system.





BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between India and Russia, produces supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms. BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.





(With Agency Inputs)







