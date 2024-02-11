In June, 2022 DRDO's Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) was successfully flight-tested and the Indian Navy from an Indian Naval Ship at Integrated Test Range (ITR). In March 2023, DRDO again test fired VL-SRSAM from Integrated Test Range.









The VL-SRSAM, is a ship borne weapon system, is meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets.





VL-SRSAM is based on Astra MK-1 air-to-air missile with four short-span long-chord cruciform wings that provide aerodynamic stability. It also includes additional jet vane driven thrust vector control to enable quick reaction time on vertical launch and smokeless exhaust.





VL-SRSAM conceived for area and point-defence role to save naval platforms. Each Vertical Launch System (VLS) can hold forty missiles in a twin quad-pack canister configuration carrying eight missiles each for hot launch that can be installed in an arrangement of multiple launch systems based on availability of space on the ship. The missile is for neutralizing various aerial threats at medium and close ranges, including fighter aircraft and sea skimming anti-ship missiles. As an integrated solution of missile and weapon control system (WCS) with 360° interception capability, it can detect and engage threats from different directions. Although plan was to develop short range air defence missile, VL-SRSAM achieved a range of 50 km making it a medium range air defence system. The missile is said to be fitted in destroyers, frigates, corvettes and aircraft carriers.





The launch of the system was conducted against a high speed aerial target mimicking aircraft, which was successfully engaged. The flight path of the vehicle along with health parameters were monitored using a number of tracking instruments deployed by ITR. The test launch was monitored by senior officials from DRDO & the Indian Navy.









DRDO is planning two tests in the coming weeks.