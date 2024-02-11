



PTC Industries Ltd. and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for indigenisation of various aviation-grade raw materials and components used for aircraft and helicopters.





The cooperation for indigenisation also includes spares, sub–assemblies and line-replaceable units of aircraft and helicopters being built by the accessories division of HAL, Lucknow, PTC said in an exchange filing on Thursday.





The collaboration is in support of the self-reliant India program and for sharing the expertise and capabilities relating to the needs of the aerospace sector, according to the manufacturer of precision metal components for critical applications.











