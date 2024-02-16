



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is setting up a remotely operated avalanche warning and monitoring system at Zoji La, a high mountain pass along the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Kashmir.





The system will consist of a network of infrasonic sensors, that are based on detection of sound waves or stress vibrations which are below the audible limit of humans, along with associated data processing and transmitting paraphernalia, DRDO sources said.





“The network will be deployed along the Sonamarg–Zojila–Tangdhar axis to detect and monitor avalanche activities in the area which is prone to vagaries of nature,” a DRDO scientist said.





The sensors will be installed at designated field locations along with data acquisition and processing units, real time data transmitting modules that are compatible with GSM and satellite communication and solar power units.





The Defence Geo-informatics Research Establishment (DGRE) based at Chandigarh will execute the project. Data from the remote network will be received at DGRE for analysis and further dissemination of actionable information.





DGRE is a DRDO laboratory that is mandated to develop critical technologies for enhancing combat effectiveness with a focus on terrain and avalanches by mapping, forecasting, monitoring, control and mitigation of landslides and avalanches in the Himalayas. It is responsible to ensure safe mobility of troops in inhospitable terrains and also focus on the military potential of various types of terrains based on modern techniques of terrain evaluation. Information generated by DGRE is also used by other government agencies to ensure the safety of the civilian population in remote areas.





Located at an altitude of 11,575 feet in the treacherous terrain of Kargil district, Zoji La, which means ‘pass of blizzards’ and is the second highest pass on this stretch, remains closed during winter months because of heavy snow.





The pass is strategically vital as it lies on the vital road link to Ladakh from Jammu. A 14-km long tunnel is being constructed under the pass to provide all-weather, year-round connectivity to Ladakh.





As per revised schedule, work on the tunnel is expected to be complete by 2030. When commissioned, it will be Asia’s longest di-directional tunnel and reduce the time to cross the pass from over three hours to just about 20 minutes.







