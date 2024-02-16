



IN-SPACe reveals its Integrated Launch Manifesto, showcasing increased space launches and private sector involvement in India's space sector. Aligned with the Indian Space Policy, this initiative highlights collaboration between ISRO, NSIL, and Non-Governmental Entities, aiming to establish India as a global hub for space activities and promote self-reliance.





The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) announced the Integrated Launch Manifesto for space launches utilizing ISRO’s launch infrastructure. This manifesto details the launches planned by ISRO, New Space India Limited (NSIL) and various Non-Governmental Entities (NGEs) for the fiscal years 2023-24 (Q4) and 2024-25. As is evident there is a notable increase in launches and in private sector involvement in the Indian space sector.





This initiative aligns with the directives of the recently ratified Indian Space Policy, entrusting IN-SPACe with authorization of launch manifesto for launch-infrastructure created through public expenditure. The launch manifesto comprehensively covers user-funded, scientific missions & other technology demonstration launches by ISRO along with the commercial launches and associated primary and co-sharing passengers.





The year 2023 stood as a milestone with the new Space Policy fostering rapid advancements in the sector. The Integrated Launch Manifesto is in line with Dept. of Space’s vision on optimizing resources and encouraging innovation to establish India as a Global Manufacturing Hub for space activities, aligning with the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India).





About 30 launch are planned for 2023-24 (Q4) & 2024-25 from SDSC, SHAR, half of which are catering to the commercial space sector of India with rest being user-funded, scientific missions or technology test launches. Out of the 14 commercial missions identified, 7 launches are being undertaken by M/s NSIL including 2 numbers of PSLVs being realized through an industry consortium. This marks a substantial increase in launch activity compared to previous years and is a positive indicator of the expanding space ecosystem in the country.





The key NGE highlights for this period include planned Sub-Orbital and Orbital launches by M/s Agnikul Cosmos and M/s Skyroot Aerospace. Few of the NGEs facilitated for their satellite launch requirements include M/s Digantara Research & Technology, Dhruvaspace, M/s Space Kidz India and academic institutes like IIT-Madras, Manipal Institute of Technology and C.V. Raman Global University Odisha. However, IN-SPACe will make every effort to accommodate any additional requirement of NGEs during this period. The detailed Launch Manifesto is accessible on IN-SPACe’s digital portal.









IN-SPACe is an autonomous nodal agency under Department of Space, Government of India formed on 24 June 2020 to promote, enable, authorize and supervise NGE to undertake space activities. These activities include manufacturing of launch vehicles and satellites, providing space-based services, establishing a ground station, sharing of space infrastructure & facilities; and establishing new facilities under DOS.





IN-SPACe is currently functioning with three directorates viz., Promotion Directorate (PD), Technical Directorate (TD) and Program Management and Authorization Directorate (PMAD) and Legal, Finance and Administration Wing with its headquarters at Ahmedabad.







