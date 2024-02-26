



MEA stated that several Indians working in the Russian Army have been discharged after the government took cognizance of the issue





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal commented on the issue saying that they were aware of the Indians who had signed up for support jobs with the Russian Army. He further stated that the Indian Embassy had taken up the matter with the Russian authorities for an early discharge.





As per media reports, several Indians have been working as security helpers in the Russian Army and were also being forced to fight alongside Russian soldiers on the country's border with Ukraine.





The ministry released a statement on February 23 in which it urged all Indian nationals to stay away from the conflict in Russia and exercise due caution.





In another statement released by MEA on Monday, the government stated that certain media reports of Indians seeking help for discharge from the Russian army being circulated have been brought to the ministry's attention. MEA called the reports 'inaccurate' and asserted that each and every case that was brought to the attention of the Indian Embassy in Moscow is being strongly taken up by the Russian authorities.





It further stated that the cases that were brought to MEA's notice had also been taken up with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi.





The statement read: "We have seen some inaccurate reports in the media regarding Indians with the Russian army seeking help for discharge. Each and every such case brought to the attention of the Indian Embassy in Moscow has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities and those brought to the attention of the Ministry have been taken up with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi. Several Indians have already been discharged as a result. We remain committed, as a matter of top priority, to actively pursuing with the Russian authorities all the relevant cases of Indian nationals for an early discharge from the Russian army."





MEA maintained that it was committed to the matter and was dealing with the discharge of the Indian nationals as a matter of top priority. The ministry is in touch with the Russian authorities and actively pursuing all the relevant cases for an early discharge from the Russian Army, the statement said.







