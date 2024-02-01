



In the next 15 years, the IAF is expected to procure aircraft worth over $150 billion





The Indian Air Force (IAF) is planning to partner with private companies to repair and overhaul aircraft at base repair depots (BRDs). The IAF will maintain strict quality control over the work. The BRDs are located at Nashik, Kanpur, and Chandigarh.





The IAF is the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces. Its primary mission is to secure Indian airspace and to conduct aerial warfare during armed conflicts.





IAF operates several Russian platforms, including the Sukhoi-30s, MiG-29s, MiG-21s, Il-76 heavy-lifters, AN-32 transport planes and Mi-17 helicopters.





IAF Tapping Into Self-Reliance For Repair, Overhaul

In another significant development IAF is planning to repair and overhaul its Russian-origin aircraft, including aero-engines and avionics. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has hit the repair and overhaul (ROH) of critical equipment in the Indian Air Force’s Russian-origin aircraft, and self-reliance plans are being pursued to address the situation, the defence ministry said in a comprehensive end-of-year review published on Friday, highlighting the key developments in the sector during 2023.





“The Russia-Ukraine conflict has resulted in the inability to send major aggregates like aero-engines, critical avionics and specialist weapons abroad for ROH. To mitigate the situation, 44 shortlisted projects pertaining to Russian fighters, transport aircraft and helicopters are being progressed through Other Capital Procurement Procedure (OCPP),” the year-end review said.





OCPP deals with enhancing the utility of the military‘s existing assets through ROH under the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020.





The shortlisted projects are being pursued through OCPP under several categories, including life extension, development and execution of ROH technologies for airframes, electro-mechanical rotables, avionics and electronic warfare systems, repair and refurbishment of Russian engines and avionics, and replacement of avionic aggregates, the ministry said in the review.





IAF operates several Russian/Soviet-origin platforms, including the Sukhoi Su-30MKIs, MiG-29s, MiG-21s, Il-76 heavy-lifters, AN-32 transport planes and Mi-17 helicopters.





“A comprehensive self-reliance plan to engage the defence industrial corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu has been chalked out. The industry has been appraised in detail on the indigenisation requirements of IAF,” it said.







