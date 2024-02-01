



An indigenously-developed 'green' propulsion system, developed under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme, has successfully demonstrated in-orbit functionality on a payload launched by the PSLV C-58 mission. The technology has resulted in a non-toxic and environment-friendly propulsion system for low orbit space, ideal for space missions with high thrust requirements.





The ministry said the innovative technology has resulted in a non-toxic and environment-friendly propulsion system for low orbit.





In a "big leap" in space defence technology, a "green propulsion system", developed under TDF successfully demonstrated in-orbit functionality, the ministry said in a statement.





"It has successfully demonstrated in-orbit functionality on a payload launched by PSLV C-58 mission. This project -- 1N class green monopropellant thruster for altitude control and orbit keeping of micro satellite -- was sanctioned to a Bengaluru-based start-up Bellatrix Aerospace Pvt Ltd," it said.





The telemetry data from PSLV orbital experimental module at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bangalore has been validated with ground level solution and is found to have exceeded all performance parameters.





"This innovative technology has resulted in a non-toxic and environment-friendly propulsion system for low orbit space. The system consists of indigenously-developed propellant, fill and drain valves, latch valve, solenoid valve, catalyst bed, drive electronics, etc," the ministry said.





It is ideal for space missions with high thrust requirements, it said.





The complete project has been carried out by the development agency under guidance of project monitoring and mentoring group of the DRDO.





The TDF is a flagship program of the defence ministry which is being executed by the DRDO under the 'Make in India' initiative for funding innovation in defence and aerospace, especially to start-ups and MSMEs.





