



New Delhi: India on Saturday sent the second humanitarian aid to Zambia amid the ongoing cholera outbreak in the country.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the aid, weighing approximately 3.5 tonnes, comprises water purification supplies, chlorine tablets, and other things.





"India sends Humanitarian Assistance to Zambia in wake of the cholera outbreak. The aid weighing approx 3.5 tons comprises water purification supplies, chlorine tablets and ORS sachets. Was handed over today by our High Commissioner to the Government of Zambia," EAM Jaishankar said in a post on X.





India sent the first consignment of humanitarian aid on February 6 via a commercial cargo aircraft to Zambia following the cholera outbreak in the country, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





The aid weighing approximately 3.5 tonnes comprised water purification supplies, chlorine tablets, and hydration in the form of ORS sachets, the MEA said.





Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) has said it will provide Euro one million in support to Zambia in response to the ongoing cholera epidemic, which is putting around 3.5 million people at risk.





The emergency funding will support humanitarian partners UNICEF and the WHO in their efforts to address immediate and critical needs related to health, water, hygiene, and sanitation, as per the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO).





As of January 31, 2024, the cumulative number of cholera cases in the country stood at 16,526 with 613 deaths. There is a high fatality rate of close to 4 per cent, with most of the cases and deaths reported in Lusaka Province.





As the rainy season in the country is expected to continue until May, further floods due to heavy rains in Lusaka's urban and peri-urban areas could re-ignite the spread of cholera cases.





Cholera, a bacterial disease, is usually spread through contaminated water. The disease causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







