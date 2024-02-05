



This purchase will be done out of the Budget allocated this year for Defence said government sources. It is unclear these new engine acquisition will be for IAF MiGs or for the Navy as well.





IAF & Navy both operate MiG-29 & both are going to stay till 2035 so most probably it will be for both.





These RD-33 MK Engines will be built in India by HAL as they are making it since 2007 & till 2020 they have build 140 of Russian made engines.



