NEW DELHI: To expand its greener footprints, the Indian Army on Tuesday inducted electric buses. Cantonments and units have been identified to develop electric vehicle-related infrastructure, ensuring a greener and more sustainable operational environment.





Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS), inducted six electric buses in Delhi. The Army said, “By introducing these buses, the Army aims to reduce its carbon footprint and promote the preservation of the environment.”





This initiative is a continuation of the Indian Army’s dedicated efforts to support the country’s green initiatives. The Indian Army is procuring more than 110 electric vehicles (EVs) with an investment of about Rs 175 crore. Although currently inducted only in Delhi, there are plans to expand the fleet of EVs across other regions in the next few years.





Another 60 electric buses, 415 electric cars, and 423 electric motorcycles are under various stages of procurement and are likely to be inducted by Dec 2025. This expansion is anticipated to facilitate a significant reduction in logistics loads by minimizing fuel requirements and promoting environmental sustainability.





The Indian Army said it has identified 29 stations and 145 units where the support system for the operation of electric vehicles exists or is envisaged to be developed, signifying a future where electric vehicles will be predominantly used in peace stations, ensuring a greener and more sustainable operational environment.”





