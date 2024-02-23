



Discover the secrets unveiled as the Indian Navy's Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) locates the wreckage of the Pakistani submarine PNS-Ghazi near the Vizag coast, shedding light on a critical moment in history and showcasing India's advanced underwater search and rescue capabilities.





Imagine the depths of the ocean holding secrets from decades past, tales of valour and tragedy resting in the silent world below. In a recent feat that bridges history and modern technological prowess, the Indian Navy's DSRV has brought to light one such secret - the wreckage of the Pakistani submarine PNS-Ghazi. This discovery near the coast of Visakhapatnam (Vizag) not only highlights India's advanced underwater search and rescue capabilities but also revisits a critical chapter of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.





The Discovery of PNS-Ghazi





On a routine mission, one of the Indian Navy's DSRVs, part of a strategic initiative to bolster India's presence in the Indian Ocean, located the long-lost PNS-Ghazi. The submarine, dispatched by Pakistan with the intent to mine India's eastern seaboard and target the INS Vikrant, met its demise off the Vizag coast on December 4, 1971. The discovery of its wreckage, lying silently at a depth of around 100 meters and just 2 to 2.5 km from the Vizag coast, is a testament to the DSRVs' capability to perform complex rescue missions at depths of up to 650 meters. This capability was demonstrated recently, marking a significant milestone in underwater exploration.





Vizag: A Submarine Graveyard





The coast of Vizag, known for its strategic importance in submarine operations due to its deep inlets and an average depth of about 16 meters, has now become a resting place for not just the PNS-Ghazi but also a Japanese submarine from World War II. This discovery underscores the city's historical significance in naval warfare. By respecting the fallen and not disturbing the wreckage, the Indian Navy honors the lives lost and acknowledges the area's role in shaping maritime history. The operation of the DSRV near Vizag is part of India's broader initiative to enhance its strategic advantage in the Indian Ocean, a move that has been further emphasized during the MILAN 2024 naval exercise.





Enhancing Regional Maritime Safety





The inclusion of two indigenously manufactured diving support vessels (DSVs) alongside the DSRVs in the Indian Navy's arsenal is a strong statement of India's commitment to regional maritime safety. These vessels not only underscore the capability to operate at significant depths but also represent an advancement in indigenous defence technology. The discovery of the PNS-Ghazi, facilitated by this state-of-the-art technology, reiterates India's growing capabilities in underwater search and rescue operations, promising a safer future for maritime endeavours in the region.





The recent discovery by the Indian Navy's DSRV not only sheds light on a pivotal moment of the past but also showcases the leaps in technology and strategic foresight that define India's position in maritime safety and regional security today. As the sea continues to unveil its secrets, it is the skill, dedication, and technological acumen of those willing to explore its depths that will guide us through the pages of history yet to be written.







