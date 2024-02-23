DRDO Procuring 6 Composite Radomes For NASM-MR Missiles
DRDO is procuring six composite Radomes for the Naval Anti-ship Missile-Medium range (NASM-MR) missile from an Indian defence firm. The Radome is made from an E-glass reinforcement and epoxy matrix monocoque structure. The process of fabricating the composite material includes:
Preparing the moldCutting the fiberPreparing the resin and hardener mixtureAdding additivesFinal layup for compression
E-glass epoxy has a tensile strength and flexural strength that is higher than that of Al carbon steel.
The NASM-MR is a solid-fuel rocket-powered missile that will be launched from frontline warships. It will have a longer range than the air-launched version of the missile, able to hit targets up to 350 km away.
