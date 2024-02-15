



Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said that this plan, which has a substantial investment of over ₹26,000 crore and the potential to create jobs for over 12,000 people, is Odisha’s first step into the aerospace and defence manufacturing industry.





The state cabinet has approved a specific incentive package to promote Kalyani Steel Limited’s projected titanium metal and aerospace components manufacturing complex in Gajamara, Dhenkanal district.





Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said that this plan, which has a substantial investment of over Rs 26,000 crore and the potential to create jobs for over 12,000 people, is Odisha’s first step into the aerospace and defence manufacturing industry.





It is anticipated that the high-end skill nature of these occupations would provide new opportunities for the youth of the state. Collaborations with nearby ITIs and polytechnics are envisaged as a means of addressing the need for high-skill jobs while also advancing human resource development.





Drawing attention to Kalyani Steel’s leadership in the aerospace and defence component manufacturing industry, Jena stressed how this project places Odisha in the worldwide market for titanium products, given India’s projected rapid expansion in the years to come. Additionally, the project offers Odisha the chance to become a hub for the production of auto parts and draw Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to the state.





Partnerships with regional educational institutions, such as ITIs and polytechnics, are expected to improve skills in the auto-components, specialty steel, and alloys manufacturing sector, supporting the skilling landscape, given the project’s necessity for high-end, high-skill roles.





In addition to drawing suppliers from the industrial and service industries, the project is anticipated to support local startups and Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs). Consequently, this will stimulate entrepreneurship and generate more job prospects in the area.





The state cabinet also approved changes to the Telecom Infrastructure policy, approved the allocation of ₹1,015 crore for the SAMMPurNA program, approved the grant of land to the Santha Bhima Bhoi Mahima Alekh trust, and approved the building of a high-level bridge on the Mahanadi at Boudh. Eight Extra High Tension (EHT) grid sub-stations at a cost of ₹538.57 crore were also approved by the cabinet.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed











