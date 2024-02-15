



The Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), first proposed in 2016, was meant to be India’s challenge to the dominance of the US in space launch services. But in the past two years, it has only seen two demonstrator launches. Mint finds out why things are going slow.





What Is The SSLV, And Why Is It Important?



The SSLV is a small rocket, both in size and capacity, in comparison with other rockets that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) can carry up to 1.75 tonnes in satellite payload. The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) can carry up to 8 tonnes. But large-capacity rockets have long waitlists as they wait for a single large order—the ‘primary’ payload. Hence, private commercial firms often wait for years until they can launch their small satellites. This model helps cut satellite launch costs. The SSLV can help resolve this with faster, cheaper launch cycles.





What’s Holding Things Up?





While the first SSLV demo launch was a part-failure, the second was a success. Nodal agency In-Space’s FY25 launch schedule shows only three scheduled launches in the next 12 months. A large part of this is due to engineering requirements: a key part of making small rockets successful is reliability, which often takes years in the space sector. However, apart from this, the space sector itself has been slow—with demand for commercial operators being limited. SpaceX, the most successful private space firm so far, has had only two non-SpaceX and non-Nasa missions this year, and 19 last year.





Who Are Its Global Competitors?





Elon Musk’s SpaceX is the SSLV’s biggest rival, thanks to the former’s small satellite ride-share programme. The next one is US-based Rocket Labs, which uses its small rocket ‘Electron’ for frequent launch missions. Others include French firm Arianespace’s upcoming rockets. In India, start-ups Skyroot Aerospace and Agnikul Cosmos hope to grab a piece of the pie.





How Will This Impact India’s Space Sector?





Slowing demand, particularly in the US, means firms that had plans for commercial small-satellite constellations are actively reconsidering their launch plans. This is leading to a revision in the projected demand for satellite launch services. Much of the SSLV’s success will depend on this demand, which, at the moment, remains low. Experts believe that a chunk of the SSLV’s demand will come from India itself, but a regularized commercial launch schedule for the small rocket may take up to another four years.





Is There An Overlap With Private Start-Ups?



No Indian private space firm has made an orbital launch with a satellite payload—leaving them largely untested. Add to that, space launches are capital-intensive, so start-ups have a tough job to not burn too much cash while proving their reliability to commercial clients. The SSLV, meanwhile, is backed by ISRO and operated by its commercial arm, NewSpace India Ltd—a recognized name in the global space industry. Commercial satellite clients that India would attract may go SSLV’s way, rather than to start-ups.





(With Agency Inputs)







