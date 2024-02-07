



The transformation of international geopolitics has increased strategic cooperation between India and the United States, which has a deterministic effect on the South Asian strategic environment. Besides, India’s aspiration to be a net security provider in the Indian Ocean region reinforces the Americans’ Indo-Pacific strategy, Quad, and I2U2— mini-lateral strategic groups stewarded by the US. But such developments encourage a de-stabilizing arms race rather than conflict resolution in South Asia.





China and its like-minded littoral states of the Indian Ocean are sensitive to India’s blue water Navy build-up with the assistance of the US. Pakistan considers India’s military improvement a direct threat to its national security. Therefore, Islamabad has been carefully monitoring the US transfer of sophisticated military hardware to India and adopting a balancing strategy without joining any strategic bloc.





The Biden administration desires India’s leading role in the US and NATO’s perspicuous strategy to contain China’s systematic rise in global geopolitics. It has sanctioned India to purchase state-of-the-art weaponry from the United States. Notably, India has been the major defence partner of the US since 2016; Washington has agreed to sell advanced weaponry, including new emerging technologies, to India in recent years.





The US has said the sale of 31 armed drones to India at an estimated cost of nearly USD 4 billion would provide it with an enhanced maritime security and domain awareness capability and give the country outright ownership of these aircraft.

This sale, we believe, will provide India with an enhanced maritime security and maritime domain awareness capability, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at his daily news conference.

It offers India outright ownership of these aircraft, and this is something that we'll continue to deepen our cooperation with our Indian partners on, Patel said.





On February 2, Washington agreed to sell $4 billion worth of the most advanced Predator drones built by General Atomics to New Delhi. India’s armed forces purchased 31 MQ-9B Sky Guardians for the Indian Air Force, eight for the Army, and fifteen Sea Guardian drones for the Indian Navy. According to the US State Department: “The proposed sale will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats by enabling unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance patrols in sea lanes of operation.”





Despite economic constraints, Pakistan has been advancing its armed forces’ conventional and nuclear war-fighting capabilities.





The Sea Guardians drones can monitor the seas and submarines, remain airborne for 35 hours at a time, fire hellfire missiles, and carry around 450 kg of bombs. Moreover, to enhance its naval capability, India also bids to purchase six Boeing P-8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft from the US. These will supplement 12 P-8I Poseidon aircraft that the Indian Navy already operates. These weapons increase the Indian Navy’s punch in the Indian Ocean region.





The US is also assisting India in the realm of new emerging technologies. They signed the US— India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) agreement to collaborate in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, 5G/6G, biotech, semiconductors, and space. Notably, the cooperation in the said technologies contributes significantly to modernizing India’s missile systems.





The induction of these lethal, long-range weapons in the Indian military arsenal will increase India’s military capability and compel Pakistan to acquire more advanced ships and submarines, modernize its air force, and invest more in fabricating and integrating emerging technologies to solidify its defensive fence.





Pakistani defence policymakers seem mindful of the changing geostrategic dynamics in their neighbourhood and increasing military threats from their eastern neighbour. They understand that if they do not take timely action, New Delhi will have such a lead over Islamabad in defence spending and armed forces modernization that Pakistan will be left with few options. Therefore, despite economic constraints, it has been advancing its armed forces’ conventional and nuclear war-fighting capabilities.





On January 2, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) displayed the induction and operationalization of the advanced weapon systems in its arsenal, which evolve it into an effective next-generation air force. Pakistan’s Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir opined that installing new weapons in the air force substantially contributed to ensuring the balance of power in the region.





The Pakistan Navy has been upgrading its fleet as well, by purchasing technologically advanced naval vessels, including submarines from China and Turkish-designed Babur-class corvettes, and indigenously manufactured drones. Besides, Pakistan retested the Ababeel (reports indicate this is a fake missile meant only for posturing) medium-range ballistic missile, designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads, on October 18. It was in response to India’s build-up of hypersonic cruise missiles and ballistic missile defence systems.





The modernization of Pakistani missiles, air forces, and the Navy could sustain the conventional balance of power with India. It increases the nuclear threshold between India and Pakistan and could endure strategic stability in South Asia. Paradoxically, the modernization of both sides’ armed forces boosts the arms race between them, which has the built-in characteristics to de-stabilize regional strategic stability.





In summary, the steadily increasing firepower of the Indian military with the transfer of American military technology and equipment compel Pakistani defence policymakers to equip their armed forces with state-of-the-art weapon systems to sustain the strategic equilibrium between India and Pakistan despite the defence budgetary constraints due to economic fragility. Nevertheless, this action-reaction further worsens the ugly strategic stability in South Asia.





This article appeared in a Pakistan based news portal Arab News



