



The Battle Axe Division of the Indian Army recently conducted successful tests of indigenously manufactured anti-tank guided missiles at the Pokhran field firing range in Jaisalmer district. These missiles are designed for both day and night operations and can be launched from a tripod.





The soldiers of the Battle Axe Division on foot fired this missile from a portable system.





T his missile is a guided missile which has been designed to destroy tanks and it uses a high explosive anti-tank heat warhead.

According to official sources, the capacity and accuracy of the missile was successfully tested. The missile, which can travel 2.5 km is fired from surface to surface and hits many targets. This indigenously manufactured anti-tank guided missile is a third generation missile hit from surface to surface.





Here are the key details:





Missile Weight: Approximately 15 kg Range: Up to 2.5 km Guidance System: These guided missiles use a high explosive anti-tank heat warhead and are designed to destroy tanks. Capabilities: The capacity and accuracy of the missile were successfully tested, and it can hit multiple targets. Deployment: The missile can be launched from surface to surface and is suitable for various platforms, including portable systems, tripod-mounted weapons, trucks, tanks, and aircraft.





Additionally, the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) completed the final trial of the Nag anti-tank missile using a live warhead on a dud tank at the Pokhran army ranges. The Nag missile, with its four-kilometre range and imaging infrared seeker, is now ready for induction into the Indian Army23. These advancements enhance India’s defence capabilities and contribute to national security.







