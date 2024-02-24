



Pune: DRDO will showcase its state-of-the-art Wheeled CBRN 8x8 vehicle that will be displayed for the first time in the MSME Defence Expo from February 24th to 26th at the Pune International Exhibition and Convention Centre (PIECC).





The testing of the Wheeled CBRN is completed by DRDO and is yet to be commissioned, the CBRN is capable of detecting identity and neutralizing Chemical, Biological, and Radiological threats. The vehicle has a 600 HP engine and an 8×8-wheel configuration. It can navigate through harsh terrains also.





The Wheeled CBRN is part of the DRDO's Armoured Vehicle and Land System, which can be customized for various roles.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







