



Terrorists shot dead a worker from Punjab while another sustained injuries in the Habba Kadal area of the city on Wednesday, officials said here





Terrorists fatally shot Amritpal Singh and injured Rohit, both from Amritsar, in the Habba Kadal area of Kashmir. Singh died on the spot, while Rohit sustained abdominal injuries and is undergoing treatment. This marks the first attack on a non-local in Kashmir this year. The police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. Last year, terrorists targeted non-local workers in various Kashmir districts, highlighting ongoing security challenges.





They said Singh died on the spot while another non-local worker identified as Rohit, aged 25, sustained injuries in the incident.





Rohit also hails from Amritsar. He was hit by the bullets in the abdomen and is undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital here.





The police have taken cognisance of the incident and cordoned off the area to track down the assailants





This is first attack by terrorists on a non-local in Kashmir this year.





Last year, the terrorists carried out several attacks on non-local workers in valley including in Anantnag and Shopian districts.





