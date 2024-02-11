



The Jammu and Kashmir Police has announced that anyone who shared information related to "anti-national activities" in the Union Territory will be given a cash reward between ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh.





The highest reward, ₹5 lakh, will be given to whoever locates the trans-border tunnel used by "anti-national elements" to transport terrorists, explosives, and contraband consignments into Jammu and Kashmir from across the border, police said in a statement.





₹3 lakh will be given as a reward to those providing information on drones flown from across the border to drop narcotics, arms or explosive materials, which leads to the recovery of the material, it said.





Whoever gives actionable intelligence about a person connected with receiving drone deliveries and or transporting arms, ammunition and narcotics from the internal border or Line of Control (LoC) to the hinterland or Punjab and the said intelligence gets corroborated during further action will get ₹3 lakh, the statement said.





The police announced ₹2 lakh for those who provide information leading to the busting of inter-state narcotic modules or giving accurate information about persons talking to Pakistan-based terrorist handlers or jailed separatists, leading to the successful busting of modules during subsequent investigations.





₹2 lakh will be provided to those who give information about persons communicating with terrorist handlers across the border or with their agents within Jammu and Kashmir and branding citizens as Mukhbir (police informers) and passing on their personal details like photo, address, movements of off-duty policemen and other security personnel or government servants for their targeting and the information gets corroborated during investigation that is initiated on receipt of the information, the statement said.





Police said a reward of ₹1 lakh will be given to whoever gives information about persons in mosques, madrasas, schools or colleges who are encouraging, inducing and inciting people to join terrorist ranks or to pick up guns and the information gets corroborated during investigation.







