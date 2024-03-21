



Geneva: Baloch rights activist Sammi Deen Baloch virtually participated and presented her views in the 38th meeting of the ongoing 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on Thursday.





Sammi spoke on Pakistan's alleged atrocities against the Baloch community during her intervention at the meeting.





While sharing her family's sufferings at the hands of Pakistan's administration, Sammi stated, "My father, Mohammad Deen Baloch, a doctor by profession, was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani secretive agencies from his hospital on June 8, 2009. Me and my family haven't seen my father since.





"Today, as a victim and a voice for those who have been silenced by the grave human rights violations and enforced disappearances in Baluchistan, I implore you to lend your ears and hearts to the plea of people whose sufferings have gone unnoticed for far too long," she added.





Further, she also mentioned that "Balochistan faces egregious human rights violations, extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances, and torture on a daily basis. The world must acknowledge the severity of the situation in Balochistan.





She urged the international community not to remain silent in the face of such blatant violations of human rights.





The activist also appealed to the United Nations to conduct an independent investigation into human rights violations and enforced disappearances in Balochistan. She urged the Pakistani government to release all unlawfully detained individuals and establish a monitoring mechanism to oversee the human rights situation in Baluchistan.





"I appeal to you to take a stand for justice, for humanity, and for the people of Baluchistan. The time for action is now" she said.





Baloch activists have been raising their issues on the international platform to hold Pakistan accountable for its human rights atrocities.





Previously, another known Baloch activist, Naela Quadri Baloch, stated in the 31st meeting of the 55th UNHRC session, "The people of Baluchistan are now fighting for all human rights, including the right to life with freedom."





"Our sovereign rights, lands, ports, and resources have been removed. We are not part of any development as planners or beneficiaries. The China-Pakistan-Iran Economic Corridor has become a death sentence for the Baloch people. In the name of mega projects, our villages are being demolished and our people are being displaced, raising their voices against the injustices has resulted in genocide," she added.





"The occupier states of Pakistan and Iran now seem to be licenced to kill, rape, and forcibly disappear us. The bombing of the civil populations in Bolan to Jamma e Khuni Dozhab Zahidan Masscare, the rape of Zarina Marie to the rape of 15-year-old girl child Maho Baloch is an unchecked and unaccountable series of the horrific state of violence on voiceless Baloch people" she further claimed





Baloch pleaded with the UN for urgent intervention in the situation.





"As a special reporter for peacekeeping and fact-finding missions, you promised that there would be no genocide, however, genocide is going on in Baluchistan. If your signals for genocide are not beeping, we are here to inform you and ask you for urgent intervention, to save the Baloch from atrocities and genocide before it's too late," she said.





