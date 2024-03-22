



The postponement of the AGNIBAAN Suborbital Technological Demonstrator (SOrTeD) Mission launch was attributed to technical glitches encountered during the pre-launch preparations.





Agnikul Cosmos, an IIT-Madras incubated start-up, announced the postponement of its inaugural rocket launch on Thursday, citing a 'technical issue'. The Chennai-based company had scheduled the launch of the mission 'Agnibaan SOrTeD' (Sub Orbital Technology Demonstrator) for March 22 at 7 am from its private launch pad situated within the ISRO campus in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.





Launch Delayed Out of Caution





In a social media post, AgniKul explained that the launch was deferred based on minor observations from the full countdown rehearsals. The company emphasized that it was exercising caution and would provide updates on the rescheduled date and time soon. The planned event for Friday, March 22, 2024, stands cancelled.





Mission Objective





The mission aimed to showcase space transportation as more accessible and economically efficient through the Agnibaan orbital launch vehicle. The maiden flight was intended to serve as a test, gathering essential flight data and ensuring optimal system functioning.





Innovative Features of Agnibaan SOrTeD Mission





The Agnibaan SOrTeD mission is an innovative single-stage Sub-Orbital Technology Demonstrator. Notably, it carries the world's first single-piece 3D printed semi-cryogenic rocket engine. The 6.2-meter rocket, with a lift-off mass of 575 kgs, utilizes sub-cooled Liquid Oxygen and Aviation Turbine Fuel as propellants.





Previous Private Sector Endeavours In Space Exploration





This postponement isn't the first of its kind in the private space sector. Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace achieved the milestone of being the first private space start-up to launch its maiden rocket, Vikram-S, in 2022. This event marked the private sector's entry into India's space ecosystem.







