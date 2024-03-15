



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday interacted with journalists from 13 Central and Eastern European countries, sharing his thoughts on global geopolitics and its impact on these regions.





He also discussed India's concerns and global aspirations during his interaction with foreign journalists.





Taking to his official handle on X, the External Affairs Minister posted, "Good to interact with journalists from 13 Central and Eastern European countries this evening. Shared thoughts on global geopolitics and its impact on the region as well as India's concerns and aspirations."





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar called on Ireland's Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Simon Coveney, with the two leaders holding discussions on forging new avenues of collaboration between the two nations.





Expressing his pleasure at meeting Coveney, the EAM underlined the positive exchange in potential areas for partnership between India and Ireland.





The meeting touched upon various domains of mutual interest, particularly focusing on exploring opportunities for collaboration in emerging sectors, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





The conversation also veered to global affairs, with both ministers exchanging views on pressing international issues. Among the topics discussed were the situations in Gaza and Ukraine, according to the MEA.





