



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Friday met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, who is on an official visit to India and said that he is looking forward to discussions with the leader.





In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Welcome FM @DmytroKulebaof Ukraine to Hyderabad House. Look forward to our discussions today."





On Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba arrived in India for a two-day official visit at the invitation of EAM Jaishankar.





On arriving in India, Minister Kuleba said he will look to boost bilateral ties between the two countries and build on the dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.





"I began my visit to New Delhi upon @DrSJaishankar's invitation. The Ukrainian-Indian cooperation is important and we will be reinvigorating ties. Building on the dialogue between @ZelenskyyUa and @NarendraModi, we will pay specific attention to the Peace Formula," Kuleba said in a post on X.





During Kuleba's visit, he will discuss bilateral ties as well as cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest.





Official engagements of the visiting leader include meetings with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri to discuss matters pertaining to the bilateral partnership and cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest according to the Ministry of External Affairs.





Kuleba is also expected to interact with the business community in India.





The visit comes days after a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on March 20 in which the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Ukraine partnership in various spheres.





