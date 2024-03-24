



Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace, backed by Cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has launched a border patrol surveillance drone, Trishul, the company said on Friday.





The surveillance drone can be used for monitoring people movement, natural calamities and assessing traffic, among other things. Equipped with a variety of sensors including high-definition cameras, infra-red and radar, Trishul can provide data regarding speed and safety threats, Garuda Aerospace said in a release here.





"The launch of Trishul exemplifies our commitment to building a sustainable drone ecosystem, with products and services that set new benchmarks. Trishul makes way for uninterrupted access to critical real-time information and enables prompt decision-making," Garuda Aerospace Founder-CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said.





(With Agency Inputs)







