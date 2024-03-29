



New Delhi: In a massive push to Atmanirbharta, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in conversation with Times Group Editor In a massive push to Atmanirbharta, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in conversation with Times Group Editor Navika Kumar at Times Now Summit 2024: India Unstoppable, asserted that more than 5000 items will be manufactured in India. "Engines Bharat Me Banenge, Bharatiyon Ke Haathon Se Baneneg", said the Defence Minister who claimed that "the government want to make India an exporter country for engines."





"I have asked DRDO to explore what kind of engines can be made in India and what countries are ready to transfer the technology, as we want to make engines in India now. We want to make India an exporter country for engines," said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.





Further, speaking on the Agniveer Scheme, Rajnath Singh said, "There should be youthfulness in the army. Young security personnel will have more courage to take more risks, and they should be tech-savvy. We are recruiting those sorts of soldiers through Agniveer, and we will not let anyone play with their future."











