



New Delhi: India sees the UN Security Council resolution calling for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza and the "unconditional" release of all hostages by Hamas, as a "positive development", the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's position on the Israel-Gaza conflict and said that New Delhi condemns terrorism, calls for safe and timely aid to Palestinians, and also believes in a two-state solution.





Addressing the weekly press briefing on Thursday, Jaiswal said, "Regarding Gaza ceasefire...recently there was a United Security Council resolution which was adopted. We see that resolution as a positive development."





Earlier this week, the UNSC approved the resolution calling for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza and the "unconditional" release of all hostages held by Hamas following the October 7 attack on Israel.





"Beyond that, our position on Israel-Gaza conflict is very well known and has been articulated on multiple occasions. We have repeatedly called for de-escalation and preventing the spread of the conflict," Jaiswal said.





"We have condemned terrorism, called for release of hostages, sought protection of civilians and reiterated the need for safe and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance and aid for the people of Palestine and we also stand with the two-state solution," he added.





The conflict in Gaza escalated after Hamas carried out a massive terror attack against Israel on October 7, killing over 1200 people, taking around 250 people hostage, and even committing sexual assault against civilians.





In response, Israel launched a strong counteroffensive targeting the Hamas terror units in the Gaza Strip. However, the operation also led to high civilian casualties. According to the Gaza ministry, more than 32,000 people have been killed, including women and children.





The UN Security Council draft resolution was put forward by 12 non-permanent members of the international forum, including Algeria, Guyana, Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, South Korea, and Switzerland, Al Jazeera reported.





Notably, this was a big development as the US abstained from voting on the resolution. Prior to this, the US had vetoed several resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.





Russia and China also vetoed a US draft resolution for not urging an unconditional, immediate ceasefire and the resolution was again introduced by the non-permanent countries of the body, calling for an immediate ceasefire, Al Jazeera reported.





Reacting to the resolution, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asserted that the resolution must be implemented and any fall in its imposition would be "unforgivable."





Earlier on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a strong statement on the Israel-Palestine issue, stating that whatever the rights and wrongs in the whole conflict between Israel and Palestine, the underlying fact is that the Palestinians have been denied their rights and homeland.





He said that what transpired on October 7 was a 'terrorist attack' but also acknowledged, in reference to the Israeli counteroffensive in Gaza, that every response must take into account something called international humanitarian law.





"How different pulls and pressures can be. On one hand, what happened on October 7 was terrorism. On the other hand, nobody would countenance the death of innocent civilians. Countries may be justified in their own minds in responding, but you cannot have a response that...every response must take into account something called international humanitarian law," Jaishankar said while interacting with the Indian community in Malaysia.





"The fact is whatever the rights and wrongs of the issue, there is an underlying issue of the rights of the Palestinians and the fact that they have been denied their homeland," he added.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







