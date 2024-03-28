



New Delhi: Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba who arrived in India on Thursday, said that his two-day official visit will look to boost bilateral ties between the two countries and build on the dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.





"I began my visit to New Delhi upon @DrSJaishankar's invitation. The Ukrainian-Indian cooperation is important and we will be reinvigorating ties. Building on the dialogue between @ZelenskyyUa and @NarendraModi, we will pay specific attention to the Peace Formula," Kuleba said in a post on X.





During Kuleba's visit he will discuss bilateral ties as well as cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest.





Official engagements of the visiting leader include meetings with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri to discuss matters pertaining to the bilateral partnership and cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest according to the Ministry of External Affairs.





Kuleba is also expected to interact with the business community in India.





The visit comes days after a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on March 20 in which the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Ukraine partnership in various spheres.





While discussing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, PM Modi reiterated India's people-centric approach and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward.

















Modi highlighted that India supports all efforts for an early and peaceful resolution of all issues between the parties. He added that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution.





Zelenskyy appreciated India's continued humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine and expressed gratitude for India's support for Kyiv's sovereignty and territorial integrity amid its war against Russia, adding that India's participation at the peace formula meetings is very important for Ukraine.





"It will be important for us to see India attend the inaugural Peace summit, which is currently being prepared in Switzerland," Zelenskyy posted on X after the conversation.





Zelenskyy has called for an international peace summit, and Switzerland earlier this year said it would host the meeting.





Last year, Zelenskyy presented Ukraine's 10-point peace formula to world leaders at the G20 Summit in Indonesia's Bali. The 10-point peace formula includes a path to nuclear safety and food security, a special tribunal for alleged Russian war crimes and a final peace treaty with Moscow.





Meanwhile, Modi in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 20 congratulated him on his re-election.





While discussing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, PM Modi reiterated India's consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward.





In May 2023, PM Modi held in-person talks with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.





