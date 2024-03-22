



New Delhi: The Indian Army achieved another milestone with the patenting of the Portable Multi Target Detonation Device (WEDC), a ground breaking innovation developed by Major Rajprasad RS of the Corps of Engineers.





The device was developed by Major Rajprasad RS of the Corps of Engineers and patented. It is a microprocessor-based electronic system that functions using both wired and wireless modes of firing. The wired connection enables it to connect with the command and control system, while the wireless mode allows it to be detonated without any wires or electrical connection.