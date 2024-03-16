



Indian Navy announced Saturday that the coastguards had stopped Somali pirates’ attempt to take over a ship by intercepting their vessel in the high seas off the east coast of Somalia.





They said that the pirates had set out on a ship that had been taken over about three months prior.





“The ex-MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by Somali pirates on 14 December, was reported to have sailed out as a pirate ship towards conducting acts of piracy on high seas,” the Navy stated.





The vessel was intercepted by an Indian Navy warship on March 15, it said.





The Navy said the vessel opened fire on the warship, which took actions following international law in self-defence and to counter piracy with minimal force necessary to neutralise the pirates’ threat to shipping and seafarers.





“The pirates onboard the vessel have been called upon to surrender and release the vessel and any civilians they may be holding against their will,” the Navy said in a statement.





“The Indian Navy remains committed to maritime security and safety of seafarers in the region,” it added.





