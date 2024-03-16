



Rajouri: Army soldiers have nabbed an unidentified person near the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.





The man was nabbed by the alert Army troops who noticed a suspicious movement near the Line of Control in the Nowshera area of the Line of Control in Rajouri district on the night of Friday March 15. The suspect has been taken to the nearby Army camp for questioning.





While the identity of the arrested person was not immediately known, reports said that the arrested is a resident of Samhani area of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and was apprehended by the Army while trying to infiltrate into the India territory.





It is pertinent to mention that the arrest of the suspected infiltrator comes over a week after a Pakistani national was shot dead by the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.





In a statement issued at the time, a spokesperson for the BSF Rajasthan Frontier said that the Pakistani national, who was believed to be in his thirties, attempted to infiltrate near Sunderpura BOP of Kesrisinghpur in Sriganganagar district on the intervening night of March 7 and 8.





The BSF soldiers, who noticed the suspicious movement of the Pakistani citizen trying to enter the Indian border, challenged him and warned him to to move towards the Indian side, but he did not stop, the spokesperson said adding that the BSF troops fired at him leading to his death.





