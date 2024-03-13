



In a move to achieve self-sufficiency in defence capabilities, the Indian Navy has submitted a significant proposal to the Defence Ministry for the construction of its second aircraft carrier. The Cochin Shipyard Limited is slated to undertake this project. This initiative, seen as one of the flagship programs under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Atmanirbharta” (self-reliance) campaign in the defence sector, is set for discussion within the Defence Ministry. Officials highlight that this program will not only bolster India’s defence but also generate numerous employment opportunities through the Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kerala.





To maintain a carrier presence on both the east and west coasts, the Indian Navy has been advocating for three aircraft carriers, with one being in refit at any given time. This strategic move aligns the Indian Navy with other naval forces in the Indo-Pacific region. Additionally, the Indian Navy is set to acquire 26 new Rafale fighter aircraft for the INS Vikrant. The Indian Navy has assured the government that it will achieve self-reliance by 2047.





Notably, the first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, was commissioned by Prime Minister Modi in Kochi in September 2022, drawing praise for the Cochin Shipyard Limited’s expertise in constructing large vessels.





Admiral R. Hari Kumar recently announced that INS Vikrant, the domestically manufactured aircraft carrier, will be stationed in Visakhapatnam. Preparations are underway to make it fully operational by November 2023, with significant milestones such as night-time landings of Indian Navy Mig-29K fighter jets on the INS Vikrant, marking important progress toward the warship’s full operational readiness by year-end.





